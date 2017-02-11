Jeepers on Bribie Trip 11th Feb 2017 Jeepers on Bribie



Trip Date: 11th February 2017

Trip Location: Bribie Island



Trip Rating: Easy



Meeting place and time: BP / McDonald's Caboolture Northbound

Departure time: Meet 8.00 am Depart 8.30AM



Mandatory Safety Equipment

Snatch Strap

2 x Rated Shackles

First Aid Kit

UHF Radio (hand held is ok)

Front and Rear Recovery Points

Fire Extinguisher



6 CAR MINIMUM



For more information and to register for this event, please go to



Dont forget to BYO

 Food & Drink

 National Park Vehicle Permit

 Recovery Equipment

 Swimming Gear including, sunscreen and a hat



Queensland Jeepers Club Inc.

