Jeepers on Bribie
Trip Date: 11th February 2017
Trip Location: Bribie Island
Trip Rating: Easy
Meeting place and time: BP / McDonald's Caboolture Northbound
Departure time: Meet 8.00 am Depart 8.30AM
Mandatory Safety Equipment
Snatch Strap
2 x Rated Shackles
First Aid Kit
UHF Radio (hand held is ok)
Front and Rear Recovery Points
Fire Extinguisher
6 CAR MINIMUM
For more information and to register for this event, please go to http://www.queenslandjeepers.com.au/...day-trip.98%2F
Dont forget to BYO
Food & Drink
National Park Vehicle Permit
Recovery Equipment
Swimming Gear including, sunscreen and a hat
Visitors are more than welcome to join in on the trip..