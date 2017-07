Diesel Purge ? I am about to change my Diesel Filter on my 2006 Jeep Cherokee KJ 2.8.



I was thinking of using the Liqui Moly Diesel Purge, by pouring the Diesel Purge into the new filter, then running on idle for 15 minutes. This seems to be the easiest way, but not sure if it's the best way.



Does anyone use Liqui Moly Diesel Purge, and if yes, how do you use it ?

Any alternatives you can advise to keep injectors clean ?



http://www.liqui-moly.com.au/diy-die...tor-service-2/ I am about to change my Diesel Filter on my 2006 Jeep Cherokee KJ 2.8.I was thinking of using the Liqui Moly Diesel Purge, by pouring the Diesel Purge into the new filter, then running on idle for 15 minutes. This seems to be the easiest way, but not sure if it's the best way.Does anyone use Liqui Moly Diesel Purge, and if yes, how do you use it ?Any alternatives you can advise to keep injectors clean ?