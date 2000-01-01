95 Cherokee Sport keeps stopping I was driving about yesterday, and for some reason, I could smell something that smelt like burning plastic. I stopped to look and see where it was coming from, but couldn't see anything.

So I got back in and continued driving. About 30 mins later, my Jeep just died. Pulling up, I got out, looked under the bonnet checked plugs, fuses, etc, saw nothing. Got back in, and she fired up straight away. Continued driving, then she stopped again, about 15 mins? later. After that she just kept starting and then drive for a bit and stopped, till finally (about 3 more times) it took nearly 1 1/2 hours before she would start again. I tried to crawl home, when she did finally re-start, but as I was trying, she stopped again 3 more times, till it was after and hour and a half, I would start it, it would fire up, but go to put it in gear and she'd stop, and would have to wait again for about 15 mins before she'd fire up again. Got it about 400 meters up the road and she just died again. Could this be the CRANK angle sensor?, or something else?. When I stopped the first time, and looked underneath to see if something was touching the exhaust, I did notice very briefly, a whiff of smoke come from the back of the head, about where the perhaps where the wires go for the Crank sensor?, I am not sure. I just don't want to go out and buy a new crank angle sensor if that isn't the issue. Thanks all.