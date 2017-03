273 V8 into XJ Cherokee 1995 OK a curiousity question here. I can obtain from a friend a 273 Valiant Engine. Think it came from a VC VIP. I am thinking of taking out my 4.0, 6 and putting in the small V8. Being old school V8, no sensors, just carbie and dizzy.

What would I need to do the exchange, and would the Jeep's auto box and diffs handle a 273 V8's power?, and if I need to change the bellhousing, where could I get one?

Thanks. OK a curiousity question here. I can obtain from a friend a 273 Valiant Engine. Think it came from a VC VIP. I am thinking of taking out my 4.0, 6 and putting in the small V8. Being old school V8, no sensors, just carbie and dizzy.What would I need to do the exchange, and would the Jeep's auto box and diffs handle a 273 V8's power?, and if I need to change the bellhousing, where could I get one?Thanks.