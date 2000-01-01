 2014 CRD Auto JK - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Morris 4x4 Jeep
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 2014 CRD Auto JK


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 51 Minutes Ago
willy6779  willy6779 is online now
Newbie
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 41
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 1
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default 2014 CRD Auto JK
Asking Price: $40000
Make: Jeep
Model: JK
Year: 2014
Condition: Very good
Odometer KM: 68900
Rego State: NSW
My beloved Jeep is up for sale. I have had the Jeep from brand new, it has been super reliable and a fun car to drive, but i unfortunately need some more room than the jeep can provide when the kids and i head bush

I have heaps of accessories added which has improved the car by leaps and bounds.
Uneek Bullbar
Uneek bash plate
Dominator winch
LED spotlights and bar
ARB compressor mounted in the engine bay
Near new Nitto Trailgrappler tyres 295/70/17
RSE bombshell kit (Not fitted but comes with the car)
CRDSTU 2.5 inch suspension kit
Synergy Upgraded Draglink
Synergy Trackbar
AEV Rear trackbar bracket
Fox Steering stabiliser
AEV correction brackets
Reverse Camera in the rear view mirror (Activated when the car goes into reverse automatically)
Factory Navigation GPS touchscreeen screen
Oricom UHF
Synergy Balljoints
Hayden upgraded FAN clutch
Angry eyes grille

And probably heaps more that i have forgotten

The car has been serviced on time everytime.

Ill be sad to see this go!!!
but i need it gone!

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 49 Minutes Ago
willy6779  willy6779 is online now
Newbie
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 41
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 1
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default
PM me for extra details
Mobile - 0407606551
Cheers
Jason
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off


AUSJEEPOFFROAD TEE SHIRTS


All times are GMT +10. The time now is 09:06 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=