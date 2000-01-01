2014 CRD Auto JK Asking Price: $40000 Make: Jeep Model: JK Year: 2014 Condition: Very good Odometer KM: 68900 Rego State: NSW My beloved Jeep is up for sale. I have had the Jeep from brand new, it has been super reliable and a fun car to drive, but i unfortunately need some more room than the jeep can provide when the kids and i head bush



I have heaps of accessories added which has improved the car by leaps and bounds.

Uneek Bullbar

Uneek bash plate

Dominator winch

LED spotlights and bar

ARB compressor mounted in the engine bay

Near new Nitto Trailgrappler tyres 295/70/17

RSE bombshell kit (Not fitted but comes with the car)

CRDSTU 2.5 inch suspension kit

Synergy Upgraded Draglink

Synergy Trackbar

AEV Rear trackbar bracket

Fox Steering stabiliser

AEV correction brackets

Reverse Camera in the rear view mirror (Activated when the car goes into reverse automatically)

Factory Navigation GPS touchscreeen screen

Oricom UHF

Synergy Balljoints

Hayden upgraded FAN clutch

Angry eyes grille



And probably heaps more that i have forgotten



The car has been serviced on time everytime.



Ill be sad to see this go!!!

