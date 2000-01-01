My beloved Jeep is up for sale. I have had the Jeep from brand new, it has been super reliable and a fun car to drive, but i unfortunately need some more room than the jeep can provide when the kids and i head bush
I have heaps of accessories added which has improved the car by leaps and bounds.
Uneek Bullbar
Uneek bash plate
Dominator winch
LED spotlights and bar
ARB compressor mounted in the engine bay
Near new Nitto Trailgrappler tyres 295/70/17
RSE bombshell kit (Not fitted but comes with the car)
CRDSTU 2.5 inch suspension kit
Synergy Upgraded Draglink
Synergy Trackbar
AEV Rear trackbar bracket
Fox Steering stabiliser
AEV correction brackets
Reverse Camera in the rear view mirror (Activated when the car goes into reverse automatically)
Factory Navigation GPS touchscreeen screen
Oricom UHF
Synergy Balljoints
Hayden upgraded FAN clutch
Angry eyes grille
And probably heaps more that i have forgotten
The car has been serviced on time everytime.
Ill be sad to see this go!!!
but i need it gone!