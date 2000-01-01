2011 grand Cherokee HELP Hey everyone,



The vehicle I own is a 2011 keep grand Cherokee limited. Recently I have had two concerns with the car.



1. Car will not start from time to time, push button ignition and nothing happens, or starts and stops. May occur a few times per day , then may stop for a longer period, car always starts eventually. I have removed push start to try key only, still persists, I have replaced battery in key, problem still present.



2. "Service 4WD system" message on the dash. Has occurred maybe 4-5 times in the past 3 weeks.



Any help with these two concerns would be greatly appreciated, I have the car booked in with the dealer in 2 weeks time to have both issues examined. Not being very mechanically minded I wanted to ask this forum for their opinions. The service representative warned me that the "service 4WD system" is a major alert and could be quite costly.



Thank you for your time.



