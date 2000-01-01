UHF Power wiring Hi guys,

Just after some help with the wiring up of the UHF. I have a Uniden 8080s and when I opened the box i see warning labels on both the positive and negative wires that the UHF must be wired directly to positive and negative terminals of the battery. I suppose this is there to cover their legal butts. I don't run a second battery (although I'm beginning to wonder if i should).

Where should / could I run the power? I tend to be a little forgetful so running the power direct to battery would probably end up with a flat battery from leaving the uhf on.

