What size tyres for best power & economy Here's an interesting conundrum, my JK has low diff ratios of 4.88 to suit my 34.5" muddies when off road however as I use the car as a daily drive I swap them for stock 31" Goodyear Wranglers for my driving around town. This gives me a smoother drive and does save on fuel, about 1 to 2 lp/100. It also takes a huge load off all the steering and running gear . My 3.8 litre Auto JK also is loaded with extra weight such as H/D front & rear bumpers, tyre carrier, winch, drawers, fridge, roof rack, 2nd fuel tank etc... With these smaller tyres it does raise the engine revs slightly so when doing 100kph the engine sits on 2300 RPM. One issue I do have is these tyres look weird against a 3" lifted Wrangler. I was considering moving up to 33" Highway or ATR tyres for my daily driving.

Now the questions are:

Q-what is the standard engine Revs for a stock 3.8L auto JK at 100kph?

Q-Will taller highway tyres give me better economy because the the revs come down?

Q- Or with slightly taller tyres I will loose some power so will economy get worse because?



I look forward to your feed back Here's an interesting conundrum, my JK has low diff ratios of 4.88 to suit my 34.5" muddies when off road however as I use the car as a daily drive I swap them for stock 31" Goodyear Wranglers for my driving around town. This gives me a smoother drive and does save on fuel, about 1 to 2 lp/100. It also takes a huge load off all the steering and running gear . My 3.8 litre Auto JK also is loaded with extra weight such as H/D front & rear bumpers, tyre carrier, winch, drawers, fridge, roof rack, 2nd fuel tank etc... With these smaller tyres it does raise the engine revs slightly so when doing 100kph the engine sits on 2300 RPM. One issue I do have is these tyres look weird against a 3" lifted Wrangler. I was considering moving up to 33" Highway or ATR tyres for my daily driving.Now the questions are:Q-what is the standard engine Revs for a stock 3.8L auto JK at 100kph?Q-Will taller highway tyres give me better economy because the the revs come down?Q- Or with slightly taller tyres I will loose some power so will economy get worse because?I look forward to your feed back __________________

Enjoy life, just get out there and do it!