lemioux@curbside
Hi gents , after replacing a couple of rollers and the viscous heater bearing i have left the alternator and the waterpump to take care of , just because the age of the ar and that these moving parts seem old enough :/
So i have been looking and realizing that the higher output altenator from the newer models WK 3.0 crd (04801250AC) are cheaper and more readily available ...did anyone install one in the WJ 2.7 crd?
The build sheet for my 2003 overland said that i have the 136Amp alternator but i looked today and the normal 120amp piece (A0121544802)
The plug seems a bit different and the pulley is wider for an extra va e on the belt , no big deal , but that is it ... do you think that there might be any other issues with that output ?











Clarky
If it physically fits & you can get a pulley to suit then go for it.
Think this is your alternator http://gparts.lv/autoparts/search/A0...MERCEDES_BENZ/

The Sprinter had a 150 amp unit
https://cometbattery.com.au/shop/alt...cdi-2-2l-2-7l/

The WH 180 amp
http://www.baxters.com.au/alternator...cedes-clk.html


Pivot Hole Diameter 10mm
Length Foot to Foot 70mm
Regulator Style Internal 595243
Amperage 180A
Adjuster Hole Diameter 10mm
Shaft Diameter 17mm
Mounting Type Pad
Common Application Jeep Cherokee,Mercedes CLK
Plug Type AP37
Voltage 12V
Pulley Grooves Multi Groove 7V
Pulley Diameter 51mm

What about a 220 amp unit?http://www.baxters.com.au/alternator...er-28449.html#

Get rid of the computer controlled regulator
http://store.alternatorparts.com/hd-...ement-kit.aspx
