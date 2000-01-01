180amp ALTERNATOR from a 3.0 crd in a WG/WJ 2.7 crd Hi gents , after replacing a couple of rollers and the viscous heater bearing i have left the alternator and the waterpump to take care of , just because the age of the ar and that these moving parts seem old enough :/

So i have been looking and realizing that the higher output altenator from the newer models WK 3.0 crd (04801250AC) are cheaper and more readily available ...did anyone install one in the WJ 2.7 crd?

The build sheet for my 2003 overland said that i have the 136Amp alternator but i looked today and the normal 120amp piece (A0121544802)

The plug seems a bit different and the pulley is wider for an extra va e on the belt , no big deal , but that is it ... do you think that there might be any other issues with that output ?





















