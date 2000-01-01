 Wont start - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > XH Commander and WH Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page Wont start


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
hotqld's Avatar
hotqld  hotqld is offline
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Sunshine Coast
Posts: 423
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 8
Liked 27 Times in 21 Posts
Default Wont start
Any ideas to trouble shoot this?
The WH started stopping at idle 3 months ago, then sometimes after it stopped really hard to start.
I thought fuel line leak, so changed the fuel lines and fuel filter that involved taking the turbo outlet pipe out and air intake out.
Broke the the little fuel return line in the process ...found a replacement.

Put the thing back together and would not start ...don't know what I did but after unplugging the fuel filter sensor and plugging back in ...away it went.
Still playing up a bit stopping when cold, idle is 600RPM.

Getting the error code B212D ignition circuit open...back to air bag testing ...great ...but will this stop it from starting.

Just came back home towing caravan go to reverse the caravan and the thing will not start.
any ideas?

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 45 Minutes Ago
OzRick25  OzRick25 is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: South Gippsland
Posts: 39
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 9
Liked 5 Times in 5 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
No wh expert but sounds battery/alternator related? Check all your battery cable connections, battery, starter motor alternator and earth. What are the voltages cold vs runing? Is it not to turning over, trying to turn over, not trying at all?
  #3  
Old 27 Minutes Ago
ren0vator's Avatar
ren0vator  ren0vator is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Townsville
Posts: 241
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 50
Liked 41 Times in 34 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
The Run Relay is part of the circuit referred to by fault code B212D
So there very well could be a relationship
Page 2513 of the manual

We can start by Replacing Fuses (unlikely)
Check Run Relay operation, or swap for a known good one (possible)
Check Ignition Switch operation (maybe)

Then checking for intermittent wiring issues in this circuit
e.g. frayed wires, loose plugs

Cheers
__________________
Life's Too Short To Drive A Toyota
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On


Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?


All times are GMT +10. The time now is 05:41 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=