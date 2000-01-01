Wont start Any ideas to trouble shoot this?

The WH started stopping at idle 3 months ago, then sometimes after it stopped really hard to start.

I thought fuel line leak, so changed the fuel lines and fuel filter that involved taking the turbo outlet pipe out and air intake out.

Broke the the little fuel return line in the process ...found a replacement.



Put the thing back together and would not start ...don't know what I did but after unplugging the fuel filter sensor and plugging back in ...away it went.

Still playing up a bit stopping when cold, idle is 600RPM.



Getting the error code B212D ignition circuit open...back to air bag testing ...great ...but will this stop it from starting.



Just came back home towing caravan go to reverse the caravan and the thing will not start.

