DPF Delete pipe - EOI & your chance to get one *free! OK, thinking out loud but... anyway.



From recent discussions with fellow members, I'm pretty keen to put together a DPF Delete pipe that you can buy which will allow a retrofit with the OE DPF/CAT pipe. This will allow a simple swap over if you have to go back to the dealer, trade in, sell, what ever and will come with all the necessary connectors, bungs, etc to enable easy straight forward R&R.



I can hook people up with the tuning side of things to enable DPF delete. In terms of tuning we have a dealer in Newcastle, Sydney, Perth, Tasmania, Geelong and Dandenong (me) who can facilitate tuning (inc the DPF delete file) with Canberra and Albury/Wodonga coming on-line soon. You may have your own guy already and that's fine too. I'm not trying to sell tuning to you but if your interested PM me.



Now, how to get a DPF delete pipe for *FREE... (*there is always a cost, read on)



I cannot get my car from my wife for the few days it will take to have the pipe jigged and made which makes this a little more tricky to get done... so, I'm gonna put it out there that there may be one of you who don't use your car for a period and feel handy enough to remove the pipe, send it to me to make then receive the new one and OE one back at zero charge. I will even endevour to help out the participant with a sharp-as-I-can-make-it tune price. Ill cover freight, all you need to do is remove it, wrap it and refit it once its done (*the cost). I don't believe this to be a big job (1-hour one way).



So, please let me know if you would be interested in one of these parts so I can gauge on how many I may need to get made and secondly if your willing and able to GET ONE FOR *FREE!



Matt. OK, thinking out loud but... anyway.From recent discussions with fellow members, I'm pretty keen to put together a DPF Delete pipe that you can buy which will allow a retrofit with the OE DPF/CAT pipe. This will allow a simple swap over if you have to go back to the dealer, trade in, sell, what ever and will come with all the necessary connectors, bungs, etc to enable easy straight forward R&R.I can hook people up with the tuning side of things to enable DPF delete. In terms of tuning we have a dealer in Newcastle, Sydney, Perth, Tasmania, Geelong and Dandenong (me) who can facilitate tuning (inc the DPF delete file) with Canberra and Albury/Wodonga coming on-line soon. You may have your own guy already and that's fine too. I'm not trying to sell tuning to you but if your interested PM me.Now, how to get a DPF delete pipe for *FREE... (*there is always a cost, read on)I cannot get my car from my wife for the few days it will take to have the pipe jigged and made which makes this a little more tricky to get done... so, I'm gonna put it out there that there may be one of you who don't use your car for a period and feel handy enough to remove the pipe, send it to me to make then receive the new one and OE one back at zero charge. I will even endevour to help out the participant with a sharp-as-I-can-make-it tune price. Ill cover freight, all you need to do is remove it, wrap it and refit it once its done (*the cost). I don't believe this to be a big job (1-hour one way).So, please let me know if you would be interested in one of these parts so I can gauge on how many I may need to get made and secondly if your willing and able to GET ONE FOR *FREE!Matt.