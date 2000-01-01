 DPF Delete pipe - EOI & your chance to get one *free! - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > WK WK2 Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page DPF Delete pipe - EOI & your chance to get one *free!


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 49 Minutes Ago
Trailhawk's Avatar
Trailhawk  Trailhawk is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Langwarrin, Victoria
Posts: 498
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 96
Liked 49 Times in 30 Posts
Default DPF Delete pipe - EOI & your chance to get one *free!
OK, thinking out loud but... anyway.

From recent discussions with fellow members, I'm pretty keen to put together a DPF Delete pipe that you can buy which will allow a retrofit with the OE DPF/CAT pipe. This will allow a simple swap over if you have to go back to the dealer, trade in, sell, what ever and will come with all the necessary connectors, bungs, etc to enable easy straight forward R&R.

I can hook people up with the tuning side of things to enable DPF delete. In terms of tuning we have a dealer in Newcastle, Sydney, Perth, Tasmania, Geelong and Dandenong (me) who can facilitate tuning (inc the DPF delete file) with Canberra and Albury/Wodonga coming on-line soon. You may have your own guy already and that's fine too. I'm not trying to sell tuning to you but if your interested PM me.

Now, how to get a DPF delete pipe for *FREE... (*there is always a cost, read on)

I cannot get my car from my wife for the few days it will take to have the pipe jigged and made which makes this a little more tricky to get done... so, I'm gonna put it out there that there may be one of you who don't use your car for a period and feel handy enough to remove the pipe, send it to me to make then receive the new one and OE one back at zero charge. I will even endevour to help out the participant with a sharp-as-I-can-make-it tune price. Ill cover freight, all you need to do is remove it, wrap it and refit it once its done (*the cost). I don't believe this to be a big job (1-hour one way).

So, please let me know if you would be interested in one of these parts so I can gauge on how many I may need to get made and secondly if your willing and able to GET ONE FOR *FREE!

Matt.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 33 Minutes Ago
GCDingo  GCDingo is offline
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Perth
Posts: 271
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 8
Liked 41 Times in 31 Posts
Default
I am definitely keen for one but live in the west. I was thinking of scouring the wreckers but from my DPF experience in the past from other cars, they can go for $1500-2500 for a secondhand one and my GC is the missus daily drive so can't help there sorry Matt.

Interestingly I got on the moparamerica site and they only list the dump, and the cat. No part number for the DPF. I don't have my VIN on me so can't check if the US and Export are different due to DEF but link below.

http://www.moparamerica.com/auto-par...omponents-scat
__________________
2015 Granite Limited
2014 VW Amarok
1965 Mustang Coupe in pieces
Nothing standard
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 20 Minutes Ago
Matty4's Avatar
Matty4  Matty4 is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Yarra Valley, Vic
Posts: 142
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 12
Liked 18 Times in 16 Posts
Default
Very interested Matt. Sent you a PM

Matty
__________________
MY12 WK2 Overland CRD in Mineral Grey
Likes: (1)
  #4  
Old 17 Minutes Ago
Trailhawk's Avatar
Trailhawk  Trailhawk is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Langwarrin, Victoria
Posts: 498
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 96
Liked 49 Times in 30 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by GCDingo View Post
I am definitely keen for one but live in the west. I was thinking of scouring the wreckers but from my DPF experience in the past from other cars, they can go for $1500-2500 for a secondhand one and my GC is the missus daily drive so can't help there sorry Matt.

Interestingly I got on the moparamerica site and they only list the dump, and the cat. No part number for the DPF. I don't have my VIN on me so can't check if the US and Export are different due to DEF but link below.

http://www.moparamerica.com/auto-par...omponents-scat
We have Streetquick in Maddington, he cannot dyno it as he only has a RWD dyno but it will be our tune file. I'm all over the cat / DPF at the moment looking for options.
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 03:53 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=