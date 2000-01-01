 Tranfer case cable shifter? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default Tranfer case cable shifter?
Hi everybody
Im new here so i apologize if this topic has been already been covered .
I have a 2006 tj 2 inch lift golden eagle, and the problem is the transfer case linkage assemly is a bit bent out of shape resulting in it dropping out of low range, i have adjusted with no luck!
I came accross an aftermarket cable operated set up ( brand name novak). Which seems much better than the factory set up . I was hoping someone could tell me from experience if they are a good thing and if so does anybody sell these in australia , the american site that sells them for approx $250 but then wants nearly as much again fo delivery!! So im really hoping someone can point me in the right direction ,hopefully someone in aus. Makes a similar product or imports them , or maybe im barking up the wrong tree altogether and i need something else ....any help greatly appreciated

