Key remote issues Went to unlock my car after work and wouldn't unlock.... Changed both sets of battery's in both remotes and its strange it locks fine first press, but refuses to unlock, I've been lucky after waving it round like an idiot to get it to unlock twice Went to unlock my car after work and wouldn't unlock.... Changed both sets of battery's in both remotes and its strange it locks fine first press, but refuses to unlock, I've been lucky after waving it round like an idiot to get it to unlock twice