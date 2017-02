KJ CRD vacuum solenoid 4606226AC To Suit: 2005 KJ Cherokee CRD Location: Brisbane Hi,



Looking for one of these parts,

No local wreckers seem to have one of these on their lots.



Anybody got a spare or a parts car they are wrecking??



Cheers,



