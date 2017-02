2002 TJ Sport for parts Asking Price: varies Condition: very good Location: Green Valley NSW - engine (121k mileage) - SALE PENDING

- windshield & frame - sold

- ARB bumper front black - $450

- bonnet - $250

- rock sliders - $300

- rear bumper chrome - $150

- fenders & flares stock - $70 each

- tow bar - $120

- 2x 31x10.5x15 BFG A/T + King wheel (black) $100 each

- tailgate - $180

- spare holder & brake light - $80 (incl. stock wheel for free)

- hardtop black (2004 model with vents) - $1000

- computer - $650

- grille black - $80

- 2x headlight stock - $60

- 2x taillight - $40

- driver seat - $30 (seat part slightly damaged)

- passenger seat - $50 (better condition)

- rear seat - $50

- center console - $70 (incl. g-force sensor for free)

- half doors - $700

- door tops with sliding windows - $450

- steering wheel - $30

- dash (blue backlight) - $100

- transfer case 5sp manual - $250

- rear view mirrors (side & inner) - $25 each



+ many other small parts, feel free to pm

+ detail photos available upon request

