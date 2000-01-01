





Immobiliser or Faulty Sensors Have one thats baffling me at the moment.



My 07 JKU Rubicon has been running great ever since I brought it 4ish years ago...until today.



Went to move it from the street to the drive way this morning and it wouldn't kick over.



On the first key turn I had a quick crank from the starter motor but then nothing. On the second, third, fourth etc turn there was nothing from the starter motor however you can hear a click from what I'm assuming is the relay.



Figured it was a dead battery so called out RACV to confirm and check the charging circuit. an hour later we've confirmed the battery is still in good condition and holding charge and has enough to kick it over (although it still won't crank). Next we moved onto the starter motor with a few good taps of a hammer followed by bypassing the connection to make sure it hadn't packed it in...it hadn't and was cranking when connected directly to the positive terminal of the battery.



Interestingly the wrangler didn't fire as it seemed there was no fuel going to the injectors (can't remember if I had the key turned or not).



We thought at this point that the immobiliser was killing everything so locked up the car and came in to do some research.



back and forward to the car and noticed that the ETC and Airbag lights are on constantly which is not normal according to the manual and the immobiliser light goes out a few seconds after the dash lights come on so guessed it's not the immobiliser.



Started researching more and I'm starting to wonder if the ETC sensor (or others) could be killing the signals to allow the car to crank and start?



I've cycled the key 3 times to return any codes and it just comes up with Done however on the ScanGuage I get C2607 and U21E1.



