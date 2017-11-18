 Axial scx10 Jeep Wrangler G6 RC offroading weapon - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


42 Minutes Ago
Axial scx10 Jeep Wrangler G6 RC offroading weapon
Asking Price: $800
Condition: Used (very rarely)
Location: Point Cook, Victoria
Hey guys,

Clearing out the shed and came across my remote control JKU 4x4. In perfect working order, it's barely used (I mean an hour tops), reason being, I never actually finished building it.

It's 96.5% complete, but I tried to retrofit a JKU shell and it doesn't quite work, I still have the original she'll also, probably needs a couple of hours spent on it to get 100% finished and then it will be ready to punish off road.

Also included is a li-po battery (best on the market at the time), a Skyrc charger box and li-po safe charger bag, Sky Fly remote with charger kit, waterproof savox steering box, Terra Claw rock crawling motor.

All parts and instructions included, I'll even throw in the tools required to finish it off..

Everything is still in original boxes and in as new condition.

Overall spent around $1300 on all the bits and pieces.

Any questions, flick me a text 0466 090 259

Asking $800 and located in Point Cook for all you Tapatalk users out there 👍👍

Cheers.

38 Minutes Ago
Pics

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk
