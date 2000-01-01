2000 XJ Turn Signals On But Not Flashing Hi guys



I've been working on the front end of my XJ and after bolting back on the grille, surround and plugging back in turn signal lights, the turn signals now turn on but don't flash. This is same for both right and left sides, front and rear lamps.



I have replaced both related fuses, unplugged, dielectric greased and replugged the turn signals lamps making sure the connections was good. I also plugged in and tested each lamp one at a time and still no flashing just constant illumination.



( When I was working on my XJ, I didn't disconnect the battery )







I've done a bit reading up on forums and it seems to be two possible causes:



1. Flasher relay is faulty and needs replacing:



Which is an easy fix, but I can't find the RHD flasher relay #5600 9711.



Does anyone know where I can get hold of one ?



Is it possible to use the US spec flasher relay, # 5602 1551 ?







2. Electrical ground issue in circuit:



Not being electrically minded I have no idea how to go about this fix!!



If anyone knows how to do this, any help would be greatly appreciated.



Cheers



