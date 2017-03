Anyone know where this Jeep is now? Hi all

Heard that this Jeep was for sale a while back in Tasmania

Anyone know the current owner could it me in touch?

Cheers all





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Hi allHeard that this Jeep was for sale a while back in TasmaniaAnyone know the current owner could it me in touch?Cheers allSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk