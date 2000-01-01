Question about my Dad's 1985 jeep wagoneer Hi, I hope it's OK to ask here but since the for sale section of the forum requires you to put in a price I was hoping I could get some advice.



My Dad recently bought a newish Jeep Grand Cherokee and I am trying to help him sell his 1985 Jeep Wagoneer but I don't have any idea what it's worth. He bought it in 1987 and as far as I know its never been in an accident and has under 125,000 KM on the clock (he just about only used it to tow a boat for holidays and it has spent almost all it's days in a garage) and it has a second fuel tank (installed before my dad bought it). The Jeep also has some issue it's had some modifications to help with towing, there was an issue with the 4WD system and part of it was a Ford unit also although the car is registered and OK to drive on long trips (like 500km) when towing a pretty heavy boat it sometimes conks out, and we would need to wait at the side of the road for a while before being able to drive again.







Any advice on what it might be worth or where I could sell it would be great, thanks,



