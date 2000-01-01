 Question about my Dad's 1985 jeep wagoneer - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > GENERAL > General Jeep Chat
Reload this Page Question about my Dad's 1985 jeep wagoneer


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
MoJeep  MoJeep is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 3
What Jeep do I drive?: WK
Likes: 1
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Question about my Dad's 1985 jeep wagoneer
Hi, I hope it's OK to ask here but since the for sale section of the forum requires you to put in a price I was hoping I could get some advice.

My Dad recently bought a newish Jeep Grand Cherokee and I am trying to help him sell his 1985 Jeep Wagoneer but I don't have any idea what it's worth. He bought it in 1987 and as far as I know its never been in an accident and has under 125,000 KM on the clock (he just about only used it to tow a boat for holidays and it has spent almost all it's days in a garage) and it has a second fuel tank (installed before my dad bought it). The Jeep also has some issue it's had some modifications to help with towing, there was an issue with the 4WD system and part of it was a Ford unit also although the car is registered and OK to drive on long trips (like 500km) when towing a pretty heavy boat it sometimes conks out, and we would need to wait at the side of the road for a while before being able to drive again.



Any advice on what it might be worth or where I could sell it would be great, thanks,

Carl

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 31 Minutes Ago
projoe's Avatar
projoe  projoe is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: south of adelaide
Posts: 205
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 86
Liked 23 Times in 22 Posts
Default
there is a small conponent that sits on the side of the distrubutor it is a small cylindical canister (about 1" long) with a wire that runs to the inside of the distributors points i think its called a condensor? this can break down under prolonged heat exposure if it is fitted to your jeep. I had an HQ holden that would have simular symtoms to your wagoneer on a long drive & that was our problem. Otherwise has any body doe any electrical work on it recently(cap, coil, leads, plugs,points there condition or serviced)? also sitting around for prolonged periods has any fuel presever been used? how olds the fuel filter? I think it might be pre EGR but if not these can cause problems. does it have an aftermarket electronic ignition? these can go to fault after a few years? FSJ (full sized jeeps) have a keen following by some & with the low kms on this one there could be some interest, it will help if you tell us which state this hails from?

have the earth connections been checked?& so the list can go on
Likes: (1)
Last edited by projoe; 22 Minutes Ago at 10:03 AM. Reason: more stuff
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 19 Minutes Ago
MoJeep  MoJeep is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 3
What Jeep do I drive?: WK
Likes: 1
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default
Hi Projoe,

Thanks for the reply - actually that problem has been there for probably more than 10 years but it would only crop up once a year on that long trip - my Dad had a guy who worked on the Jeep and each year and he tried a bunch of stuff but was never able to resolve it. Thanks for the ideas, it's hard to diagnose as I don't think we will ever use it to tow again and it only happened under particular circumstances - driving down to the Gippsland lakes it was almost always fine but on the way back it would start to have trouble at almost the same place every time.

Cheers,
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 10:26 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=