 The best 4x4 for 2018, is it the Jeep Grand Cherokee? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Morris 4x4 Jeep
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > PORTAL > NEWS
Reload this Page The best 4x4 for 2018, is it the Jeep Grand Cherokee?


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Jimmyb's Avatar
Jimmyb  Jimmyb is offline
Head Honcho
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Australia
Posts: 11,812
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 762
Liked 808 Times in 451 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default The best 4x4 for 2018, is it the Jeep Grand Cherokee?

<br /> 2018 Jeep Grand Cherrokee Every year, The Car Connection ranks and rates hundreds of new vehicles, to recommend the very best to you.

The Grand Cherokee's excellence begins at first glance. It's one of the more handsome SUVs on the road, with an on-point blend of flat panels and curved surfaces and Jeepworthy chrome grille slats. Inside, the Grand Cherokee identifies as a luxury truck, one with a great layout, a clear sense of style, and a fine mix of materials, especially on the highest trim level.

Jeep sells five different powertrains and a few different traction systems in the Grand Cherokee. Take your pick. Even the base 295-hp V-6 has the guts to plug away at your chore list, as it channels power through the standard 8-speed automatic. A turbodiesel V-6 can run 730 miles on a single tank of fuel, tow 7,400 pounds, and get up to 30 mpg highway (not all at the same time, obviously). A big 5.7-liter V-8 puts out 360 hp for those who tow or just want to listen to a NASCAR-ready exhaust rap. Grand Cherokee SRTs usually get a stupendously powerful 475-hp V-8, except when they get a Hellcat-derived 707-hp V-8 that can push the Jeep to 180 mph.

Most Grand Cherokees have an absorbent ride and decent steering; it's the hot track setups in the SRT editions that draw attention for sharp handling.

Most versions have extended traction-control systems with driver-selectable modes for everything from rock-climbing to snow-belting. The most intense four-wheel-drive systems give the Grand Cherokee sure footing, no matter where it travels.

The Grand Cherokee continues to impress us with adult-sized, adult-ready interior comfort. Plebes and plutocrats alike will be pleased with an interior that can range from washable and rugged cloth to swanky stitched leather and open-pore wood.

Where we're less pleased is in the Jeep's safety record. Its crash-test scores aren't uniformly good.

All versions get power features, a rearview camera, and a decent sound system. Spend up into the highest ranks, and the Grand Cherokee gets high-end audio, excellent touchscreen infotainment, and astonishing power and grip.

The Grand Cherokee proves there's still a place for rock-crawling, mud-running sport-utility vehicles–especially one executed with this all-road fluency.



Share your thoughts below!

__________________
No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com
Wiseguy Pizzeria Thailand

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 03:26 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=