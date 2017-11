DAB Radio I am new to the whole mobile DAB radio thing though I have been using stationary ones for years.



Is it just mine, or do others in Melbourne find that it drops out a fair bit - when driving under a bridge for example? I find it a bit irritating, really. Driving out on the Eastern Freeway for example, it will drop out several times. It is annoying they have not put extra antennas in the freeway tunnels, too.



Cheers

