If it's like the little brother Cherokee it's all controlled directly from the computer these days. Best way is to pick up the high beam wire behind the headlight to trigger your light bar relay via a dash mounted switch.



If they are consistent, it would be a white / green wire, but leave that to a GC owner to confirm.



Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk

Cheers, Dave :)





2010 JK now replaced with 2015 Granite Crystal KL Trailhawk

Over 5'000 Club __________________Cheers, Dave :)2010 JK now replaced with 2015 Granite Crystal KL TrailhawkOver 5'000 Club