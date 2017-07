How to replace those sensors by myself Hi guys,



I am just wondering if is that possible to me to replace these sensors by myself and where can I buy. I have no experience with mechanic but I am keen to learn and also I can not afford a mechanic so I have to do by my own.



-Exhaust oxygen sensor before and after cat

-Oil pressure sensor

-Spark plugs



Thanks guys,



I look forward to hear from you.



--



2003 Jeep Cherokee KJ Limited

Fuel Type Petrol

Engine Size 3.7L (3700cc)

