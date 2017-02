Service Transaxle Fluid and Filter Hi All,



Thanks All Hi All,Got a 2011 JK Wrangler Auto 2 doorJust changed oil , oil filter and diff oils and about to do the transfer case fluid, which seems easy enough.I also notice the service book calls the transmission service a " Transaxle fluid & Filter change" . Does anyone know where i can get a new filter from (Apart from the stealer). Is the 2011 JK Sport transmission model "42RLE", can't find much info on it.Thanks All