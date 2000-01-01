 Decent MT/Aggressive AT tyres for my My14 JKU on 18" rims - WHYSOHARD?! - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Murchison Products
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > JK Wrangler
Reload this Page Decent MT/Aggressive AT tyres for my My14 JKU on 18" rims - WHYSOHARD?!


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 30 Minutes Ago
JKFTW  JKFTW is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Unhappy Decent MT/Aggressive AT tyres for my My14 JKU on 18" rims - WHYSOHARD?!
First time poster long time lurker.

So this is much harder than I expected, as most Jeep recommended tyre shops I am calling cannot source tyres for my Jeep (go figure).

I bought a MY14 JKU Overland on the 18" rim option from factory, and it's original Dualer HT tyres are nearing wearing. 17" seems the norm, 18" is less common, I have enough off-road experience to know I want more mud capable tyres this time round (tired of slicks when mud fills the tread off-road!), road noise/rain stopping is important (baby on the way) but I also expect that things have advanced significantly in both safety and capability since 10+ years ago. I confess to only going off road a little, but when I do, it tends to be wet and sloppy. *ahem* but because it this usage pattern I don't reeeally want to change rims down to 17's, either.

This and other Jeep forums recommend no larger than 33" wheels to avoid tyre scrub, and I don't want to adjust speedo's (retain rolling diameter within legal reason) nor lift it (unless someone can advise a small lift/good tyres/almost no impacted row boat roll).

What shops in NSW seem to commonly have, combined with what I think are good from research (but have yet to find the correct 18" RD size) are:

Cooper Discoverer STT PRO (Better for mud, but not so much road?)
Cooper Discoverer STT Maxx (best mix usage that I can tell so far but don't look as aggressive, yes that is always a factor as I love the look of the jeep!)
Mickey Thompson Deegan38 (in stock nearby)
BF Goodrich KM2

There's definitely other options... but can some people who know, people who have been there, owned that, please tell me what they suggest? Am I looking at 6 and 1, half a dozen and the other? Or is the difference quite dramatic?

Please help... need tyres... not a conniption.

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2146.jpg Views: 5 Size: 102.4 KB ID: 75645
Last edited by JKFTW; 1 Minute Ago at 01:17 PM.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 01:18 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=