Decent MT/Aggressive AT tyres for my My14 JKU on 18" rims - WHYSOHARD?! First time poster long time lurker.



So this is much harder than I expected, as most Jeep recommended tyre shops I am calling cannot source tyres for my Jeep (go figure).



I bought a MY14 JKU Overland on the 18" rim option from factory, and it's original Dualer HT tyres are nearing wearing. 17" seems the norm, 18" is less common, I have enough off-road experience to know I want more mud capable tyres this time round (tired of slicks when mud fills the tread off-road!), road noise/rain stopping is important (baby on the way) but I also expect that things have advanced significantly in both safety and capability since 10+ years ago. I confess to only going off road a little, but when I do, it tends to be wet and sloppy. *ahem* but because it this usage pattern I don't reeeally want to change rims down to 17's, either.



This and other Jeep forums recommend no larger than 33" wheels to avoid tyre scrub, and I don't want to adjust speedo's (retain rolling diameter within legal reason) nor lift it (unless someone can advise a small lift/good tyres/almost no impacted row boat roll).



What shops in NSW seem to commonly have, combined with what I think are good from research (but have yet to find the correct 18" RD size) are:



Cooper Discoverer STT PRO (Better for mud, but not so much road?)

Cooper Discoverer STT Maxx (best mix usage that I can tell so far but don't look as aggressive, yes that is always a factor as I love the look of the jeep!)

Mickey Thompson Deegan38 (in stock nearby)

BF Goodrich KM2



There's definitely other options... but can some people who know, people who have been there, owned that, please tell me what they suggest? Am I looking at 6 and 1, half a dozen and the other? Or is the difference quite dramatic?



Please help... need tyres... not a conniption.



