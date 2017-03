Sunraysia Jeep owner here Living at the top of Victoria and with the river close by a Jeep is a good choice to own.

I am totally new to 4X4 stuff and I will learn as I go and watch some youtube stuff will also help. But I think the best way is to get out there and do it.

As far as clubs and other stuff around here I have no idea.

But I have time so that always a good point. Living at the top of Victoria and with the river close by a Jeep is a good choice to own.I am totally new to 4X4 stuff and I will learn as I go and watch some youtube stuff will also help. But I think the best way is to get out there and do it.As far as clubs and other stuff around here I have no idea.But I have time so that always a good point. Attached Thumbnails