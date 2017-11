WJ Emergency Brake Clock Spring Emergency brake cable snapped ... replacing all went good until i got to the part where you need to re-tension the clock spring.

This is the only video i could find on youtube of how to do it ... surely there must be another way ... does anyone know an easier way?



