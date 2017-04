Xj gc ltd auto trans issue Can anybody please tell me why my jeep only gets 1st gear in my auto trans? Speedo works fine, oil levels are good still can't find the tcm ? I'm getting ever so close to the ritual killing stage Can anybody please tell me why my jeep only gets 1st gear in my auto trans? Speedo works fine, oil levels are good still can't find the tcm ? I'm getting ever so close to the ritual killing stage