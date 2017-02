1999 TJ Jeep Heater Control Hi Guys, I cannot get any hot air from the heater. Can someone please tell me how to diagnose the tap and where it is located?

Is it electric or mechanical?



Thanks for your assistance.



** Update **

Ok, I have checked the blend actuator and it's moving OK.

