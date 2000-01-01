Willys Rescue, Road Trip, Thrash! - Roadkill Ep. 62 This episode of Roadkill powered by Dodge features a special guest cohost, JP Magazine Editor Rick Péwé, who has been doing barn-find rescues and road trips with David Freiburger since before there was a Roadkill.



Freiburger and Péwé are at it again here, revisiting a 1946 Willys flatfender Jeep they first pulled from the fields of Utah back in 2001. The engine blew up a few miles into that trip 16 years ago, so the Jeep was left untouched in Freiburgers garage for at least a dozen yearsuntil now.



After uncovering the Willys from piles of long-forgotten speed parts and boxes, the guys give the engine a super-cheap rebuild, fix up the brakes, and hit the road. Will the Roadkill curse strike even with Péwé at the wheel? We think you know the answer, but dont worrynothing will stop the team from big action with a small Jeep.



Roadkill is back to normal with cohost Mike Finnegan next time. Though, come to think of it, this Jeep boondoggle is pretty normal for Roadkill, too.



