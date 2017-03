Wg crd bleed valve Hey fellas,any body know where to get the bleeder valve for the diesel line on the wg crd,i broke the grey lock ring on mine.cheers guys.

Sent from my E2353 using Aussie Jeep Offroad mobile app Hey fellas,any body know where to get the bleeder valve for the diesel line on the wg crd,i broke the grey lock ring on mine.cheers guys.Sent from my E2353 using Aussie Jeep Offroad mobile app