Failure to proceed Jeep died 500k into a 2000k trip,jeep overheated no warning lights, noted high EGT as it shutdown.

After 1.5 hrs would not start only very slowly turn over 1-2 turns. Hope it's not seized or blown a piston.

On a truck back to Perth.

fully serviced, 130000km running like a top prior too

