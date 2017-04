anyone got a hemi in? Need more power. I've been eyeing supercharger options for a while but back of the mind still thinking hold out a bit and drop a hemi in, does anyone have an idea of what this would cost all said and done? I've only seen one place asking about 30k Need more power. I've been eyeing supercharger options for a while but back of the mind still thinking hold out a bit and drop a hemi in, does anyone have an idea of what this would cost all said and done? I've only seen one place asking about 30k