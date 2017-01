Emissions Issues So FCA have now been caught up in the emissions scandal that has cost VW an arm and a leg with one result likely to be another software update for our CRD GCs and we all know how well that as gone in the past!



At least in this case it appears to be more of a technicality (undisclosed emissions control devices) rather than an attempt to fudge the results and FCA look like they're going to fight it.



Will be interesting to watch over the next month or so!



http://blog.caranddriver.com/another...clean-air-act/ So FCA have now been caught up in the emissions scandal that has cost VW an arm and a leg with one result likely to be another software update for our CRD GCs and we all know how well that as gone in the past!At least in this case it appears to be more of a technicality (undisclosed emissions control devices) rather than an attempt to fudge the results and FCA look like they're going to fight it.Will be interesting to watch over the next month or so!