O/s pistons for the 3.8 V6 So after a massive hydraulic lock at 5,000 rpm, (which bent 3 conrods) I am looking for oversize pistons as one bore has rust damage (due to time restraints before dismantling, only a few weeks) and sleeving distorts the other bore next to it, although could sleeve all three I guess



It would seem even in USA they are not common, can have some custom made at $125 us dollars ea



Question; Anyone here know of a supplier?, also looking for another brand that might fit even with some modification



One expensive puddle



Bob So after a massive hydraulic lock at 5,000 rpm, (which bent 3 conrods) I am looking for oversize pistons as one bore has rust damage (due to time restraints before dismantling, only a few weeks) and sleeving distorts the other bore next to it, although could sleeve all three I guessIt would seem even in USA they are not common, can have some custom made at $125 us dollars eaQuestion; Anyone here know of a supplier?, also looking for another brand that might fit even with some modificationOne expensive puddleBob