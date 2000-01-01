So after a massive hydraulic lock at 5,000 rpm, (which bent 3 conrods) I am looking for oversize pistons as one bore has rust damage (due to time restraints before dismantling, only a few weeks) and sleeving distorts the other bore next to it, although could sleeve all three I guess
It would seem even in USA they are not common, can have some custom made at $125 us dollars ea
Question; Anyone here know of a supplier?, also looking for another brand that might fit even with some modification
One expensive puddle
Bob