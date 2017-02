Throttle Control light Hi all.

Regards Chris Hi all.I had the throttle warning light come on today (ETC) and according to the WH Jeep handbook this light is applicable only to the 5.7lt. V8 mine is a 3lt diesel. By cycling the ignition key 3 or 4 times fixed the problem temporarily. When the light is on throttle responce is affected.Any help appreciated.Regards Chris Last edited by Chris20; 1 Hour Ago at 12:00 PM .