tpms swap? Can tire pressure sensors be swapped from car to car or do they need to be programmed?Have a set of 18s from a 2014 model to put on Lisas 2011 Can tire pressure sensors be swapped from car to car or do they need to be programmed?Have a set of 18s from a 2014 model to put on Lisas 2011 __________________

Theres only Jeep