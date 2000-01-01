|
1 Hour Ago
Newbie
Join Date: Jul 2005
Posts: 35
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
ABS Light on JK Im looking at buying
Hi Guys,
Im going to look tomorrow at a JKU 2007, 220...km 2.5 inch lift
33inch wheels on dynamic soft 8s, ARB Bull bar, and led light bar, I have got the guy to 10k cash over the phone as he says the ABS light is on. The worry for me is that he says he had the code read, then replaced the ABS sensor and a day later the lights came back on.
Does anyone know if I can check for anything tomorrow (codes etc) and what would a cost be in a "worst case scenario"
It seems a good price, and in very good nick from the pics, but dont want to get it home and find out Im up for a fortune on repairs.
I await your help.
Thanks
55 Minutes Ago
You can do the cycle the ignition three times trick (google it) to pull codes but chances are they have already done it so im assuming you dont have a obdii scan tool in which case disconnect the negative battery terminal for 30 seconds take it for a drive if you raise a code do the cycle ignition trick. An ABS code could be caused by a lot of things depending on what the code is and even then. It could be as simple as a dirty sensor, or it could need a new: sensor, sensor cable, brake pads and rotors, brake booster, brake master cylinder, abs module, wheel bearings, uni joints, ball joints particularly lower ball joints, bushings, front inner axle, wheel rebalance and realignment with ecu updated for new allignment, bent or misaligned steering column even a shagged front diff could through enough vibration. It could be as simple as aspray of contact cleaner or if you had to do all of the above I'dd say 5 grand + for someone to replace all of the above which is increadibly unlikely or maybe 2 grand for parts if you can do it yourself. Take it for a drive listen for noise from the diff give it a chicane test and listen and feel for clunks. My bet is its going to need bearings balls and uni's and some bushings and reseat or replace the sensor at probaby 1200 to 1500 for someone to do for you or 300 to 400 yourself. But it could literally be anything and a pain to work through if your not mechanicaly minded. I never buy or accept delivery of a car without a test drive.
Last edited by OzRick25; 49 Minutes Ago at 08:07 PM.
3 Minutes Ago
CrawlerStar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Beechworth, Victoria
Posts: 335
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 8
Liked 108 Times in 63 Posts
Yeah could be a lot of things. My guess is that the owner already knows what it is (and it's expensive! i.e. ABS controller replacement) and that's why you're getting a good "deal".
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
All times are GMT +10. The time now is 08:56 PM.
