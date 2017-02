Stockman Kwik Kampa 2 Anyone bought one of these, or got feedback on their pod range of trailers.



Anyone bought one of these, or got feedback on their pod range of trailers.

I'm looking for a relatively small camper trailer which is quick n easy to setup.

This looks good, but keen on others knowledge of alternative makes/models...

https://youtu.be/qjTBc8xD0lw

