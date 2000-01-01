Oh no...P0700 and U021 and lots of dash warnings Hi gang,



Drove my WH CRD two days ago, all well. Today I went to head out, with starting her up,

Park sensors off, cannot turn them on.

Dash says SERVICE PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, SERVICE TIRE PRESSURE SYSTEM, SERVICE 4WD SYSTEM. The tyre pressure system shows no readings.

Brake light on, ABS light on, ESP BAS light on.

I tried moving the car forward and back a meter...it did that, but I have not driven it further.

Scanned with my OBD2 reader. 2 fault codes.

P0700 Transaxle Control Module reporting a fault. Needs a StarScan to read further.

U021 Lost communication with ABS module. Check ABS grounds first.



What does this mean??? I am super worried. I have an open car port. My other car, a Mitsubishi Colt has air con probs. The problem... rats have been in it. $2,800 to fix. All the heater and aircon section inside the car has to be replaced. The car was always closed up, but apparently mice and rats get in.

Fortunately it seems Shannons will cover this..

Last edited by downunderdave; 1 Hour Ago at 05:42 PM .