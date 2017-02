Cast Iron lights - Asking Price: 400 for both Condition: Good - seeing they are just over 100 years old Location: Upper Ferntree Gully or Warragul, Victoria Cast iron lights from the early 1900's.



Have been retro fitted to take modern day globes.



Need a bit of attention and clean up, some of the top florets have come off but I have them hear and be easily reattached.



Size:



1300 high

400 circumference of light opening

Cast iron lights from the early 1900's.Have been retro fitted to take modern day globes.Need a bit of attention and clean up, some of the top florets have come off but I have them hear and be easily reattached.Size:1300 high400 circumference of light opening450 width mount

