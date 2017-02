Transfer cases NP242 and NV247 Asking Price: $250 each Condition: Good Location: Upper Ferntree Gully or Warragul, Victoria One NP242 and rebuild kit minus the chain out of 1999 XJ, was going to use it in my WJ



One NV247 out of 2001 WJ - Quadratrac II



Work is the curse of the drinking classes.