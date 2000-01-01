2013 WK2 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Extras (available soon) Asking Price: $42000 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Year: 2013 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 50,000 Rego State: QLD Selling my much loved Jeep GC.



Jeep has been regularly serviced at Murchisons and have receipts for all work also done by Stu, well over $10k spent.



- 2013 but never driven til Feb 2014

- 2/2.5" CRDSTU lift

- UNEEK Front bash plate

- Mopar Underbody Protection

- KMC Monster Rims

- Mopar Rock Rails (Not a scratch)

-Recovery Hooks (Fitted at Murchisons but never used)

- The Wet Seat Custom Seat Covers, Black with white stitching (been on since new)

- Tinted windows

- Tow bar

- Stainless Steel Entry Guards

- Slush Mats (Carpet mats are brand new, never used)



Almost ready for sale, just having some rear bumper scuffs touched up from bags etc.



Vehicle has barely been in 4WD, only to get out of a slippery camp spot etc. Has seen no heavy 4WDing whatsoever (check the underbody protection, not a scratch).



Photos on this thread, this was before the rock rails were fitted:

