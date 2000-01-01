Dana 44 in 2.7CRD Okay, I got caught!



I thought I had a Dana 35 rear and ordered a replacement pinion seal. When it arrived, it looked way too small. After some extensive Googling, i eventually found my Jeep's original build sheet, and it has a Dana 44/226M rear axle fitted! Interesting, because it does not "look" like the Dana 44 in the identification pictures I've seen.



The correct pinion seal is now on order. (Anybody need a Dana 35 seal?? )



Taking a longer term view, I eventually want to put in an Eaton TrueTrac. Do all Dana 44's have 30-spline axles? Okay, I got caught!I thought I had a Dana 35 rear and ordered a replacement pinion seal. When it arrived, it looked way too small. After some extensive Googling, i eventually found my Jeep's original build sheet, and it has a Dana 44/226M rear axle fitted! Interesting, because it does not "look" like the Dana 44 in the identification pictures I've seen.The correct pinion seal is now on order. (Anybody need a Dana 35 seal??Taking a longer term view, I eventually want to put in an Eaton TrueTrac. Do all Dana 44's have 30-spline axles?