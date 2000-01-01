Push pull transfer case selector in Australia? Hi everybody

Im new to forum so i hope this question hasn't already been covered (i have posted this in general jeep chat but had liitle views so i thought i best try here ) ..apologies if it has. I have a 2006 tj golden eagle 4.0l 6 seed 2 inch lift, the transfer case linkage set up is a bit bent out of shape resulting in it jumping out of low range , even after adjustment. I have looked at a replacement push pull cable set up made by novak in the usa which seems better than the original for about $250 but they want nearly as much again for freight !!

So i was wondering if any one can help by letting me know if anyone in australia makes or imports these type of set ups, and or is there a better way of fixing this problem.

