I'm in a 2 door with rear seats removed and an artillery of crisp and delicious beverages along with the OE steering wheel claymore is not feeling like a fun environment to be strapped into. Any of you guys run one? As far as off the shelf solutions I can only find the bestop pet barrier, price and fit look fine, but will this thing stand any chance against an esky full of beer in a collision? Any other options I might have?I'm in a 2 door with rear seats removed and an artillery of crisp and delicious beverages along with the OE steering wheel claymore is not feeling like a fun environment to be strapped into.