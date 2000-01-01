 Would a LHD Engine Wiring Harness fits a RHD JK ? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Default Would a LHD Engine Wiring Harness fits a RHD JK ?
Hi guys,

I am working my way through a Fault code C121C Torque Request Denied on my 2008 Jeep JK Rubicon 2 Dr fitted with a 5.7 Hemi and a 545RFE. This fault code blocks the command from the ECU to pass the Auto Transmission in 5th gear. I didn't work this out myself. I took the Jeep to an Auto Transmission specialist over here in UK and after carrying out lots of Tests the man told me there was nothing wrong with my Transmission but this Fault caused the issue.

I can't find a Pro Auto electrician over here who wants to take over the job as my Jeep is "too modified" for their taste and they don't want the aggro so I started looking into it myself. I carried out Tests with an Ohmeter and found out that the CAN C+ Bus and CAN C- Bus short together at the ABS Connector, and at 3 other Connectors including the TIPM Connector C1.

I am now trying to work out an "easy way" to repair this harness but I've got the feeling this is going to be messy so I looked online and found an affordable complete Engine wiring harness (Part no 68030055AA) but it comes from US therefore it is designed for LHD JKs.

When looking at the postion of the components the LHD is the mirror image of the RHD so I am debating if that would fit or not.

Has any of you guys fitted a LHD harness on a RHD or vice Versa ?
or
Do you guys know the Part number for a RHD JK Engine wiring Harness that goes between the ABS Unit and the TIPM and includes Connector C100 ?
Last edited by French Chris; 1 Hour Ago at 02:02 PM.

