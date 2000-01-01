Xj jeep codes issues Hi guys, I'm needing a little help with these new codes that have popped up with the check engine light.



Firstly a bit of background info:



Its a 94 xj cherokee limited, full service history has 330000 k's. Up untill two weeks ago it was running perfectly, no issues.



In the last two weeks I've fitted:



1: New stainless extractors - the originals were cracked and leaking (badly)

2: 1" throttle body spacer

3: New - air filter, oil filter, spark plugs, leads, dizzy cap, rotor button.



The car was running great untill it stalled at the lights the other day and then kept stalling on idle, I noticed if I kept the idle up it would stay running. So I did some digging and found it could be the crank sensor or the iac sensor, the later which I pulled out and cleaned and has been running great since!



Now for the code issues:



These are the codes I'm getting



#11

#12

#21

#27

#51



I had a mechanic install the extractors so I'm unsure if he disconnected the battery. But Im wondering, apart from number 11 are all these codes just in relation to my recent mods and is it possible they will go away? I did try the 50 cycles of the ignition - it didnt work.



And



Would number 11 show up just from unplugging it whislt the engine was off?



Cheers for the help

Cordogs



