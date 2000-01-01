ABS/BAS error could be many things



see if the steering wheel is straight when you drive it, if it's been lifted the steering

wheel could be off centre



It could be a dodgy clock spring, there's a recall out for them at the moment



feel how it drives, if it's pulling significantly in one direction, bear in mind that the jeep will probably wander around the road as it has wide tyres



one thing to check is that the cruise control works, sometimes it disables itself when the error is up on the dash, if it wont work you might be able to get some more money off



check for play in the steering wheel when you're stationary, probably without the power steering on so you can really feel for play (i.e. engine off but steering lock not active)



park with tyres pointing forward, visually inspect alignment, and push in/pull out the tops of the tyres back and forth feeling for play in ball joints



do some full lock turns around in circles in both directions in a car park and listen/feel for clunky u-joints