 Buying a used JK - What to look for - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

JEEEPART
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > JK Wrangler
Reload this Page Buying a used JK - What to look for


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
shaunv8  shaunv8 is online now
Newbie
  
Join Date: Jul 2005
Posts: 34
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Buying a used JK - What to look for
Hi Guys,

Its been a long time, however Im looking at getting back into a JK.

I have found one for approx 11k (Unlimited Sport 2007, petrol, auto) with 220000 kms with some mods such as 2.5" lift, 33' tyres on steel rims, LED light bar on windscreeen brackets, ARB bullbar, and the guy says that quote" Lights on dash for fault in front driver side wheel speed sensor circuit, " unquote.

Can anyone suggest what this may be? ABS sensor broken, or possibly something more sinister.

Is there a way to diagnose when / if I go and look at it?

Also, is there anything else you can suggest that I make sure to check before I plunge in and possibly buy this one?

I appreciate your help.

Shaun

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
JKFTW  JKFTW is offline
Newbie
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 42
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 19
Liked 6 Times in 6 Posts
Default
Without conceding to know much beyond my own observations... and because I find this interesting.. I've noticed my 2014 JKUO uses a wheel speed sensor as deterministic data for its BLD (brake lock differential - in 2007 model?) and TCS (traction control - TCS light comes on if one wheel is spinning out of relative proportion to the rest). Less sure on what the gadget is you're looking for though sorry!

Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
  #3  
Old 1 Hour Ago
JKFTW  JKFTW is offline
Newbie
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 42
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 19
Liked 6 Times in 6 Posts
Default
Have you seen this and could this be the gadget you're looking for?

https://youtu.be/7IyCNrc2rI0

Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
  #4  
Old 39 Minutes Ago
samft  samft is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Perth
Posts: 694
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 149
Liked 93 Times in 57 Posts
Default
ABS/BAS error could be many things

see if the steering wheel is straight when you drive it, if it's been lifted the steering
wheel could be off centre

It could be a dodgy clock spring, there's a recall out for them at the moment

feel how it drives, if it's pulling significantly in one direction, bear in mind that the jeep will probably wander around the road as it has wide tyres

one thing to check is that the cruise control works, sometimes it disables itself when the error is up on the dash, if it wont work you might be able to get some more money off

check for play in the steering wheel when you're stationary, probably without the power steering on so you can really feel for play (i.e. engine off but steering lock not active)

park with tyres pointing forward, visually inspect alignment, and push in/pull out the tops of the tyres back and forth feeling for play in ball joints

do some full lock turns around in circles in both directions in a car park and listen/feel for clunky u-joints
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 10:21 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=