Hi Guys,
Its been a long time, however Im looking at getting back into a JK.
I have found one for approx 11k (Unlimited Sport 2007, petrol, auto) with 220000 kms with some mods such as 2.5" lift, 33' tyres on steel rims, LED light bar on windscreeen brackets, ARB bullbar, and the guy says that quote" Lights on dash for fault in front driver side wheel speed sensor circuit, " unquote.
Can anyone suggest what this may be? ABS sensor broken, or possibly something more sinister.
Is there a way to diagnose when / if I go and look at it?
Also, is there anything else you can suggest that I make sure to check before I plunge in and possibly buy this one?
I appreciate your help.
Shaun